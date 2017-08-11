No Man's Sky Discounted Heavily On PC/PS4, Big Update Out Now

Hello Games has released the latest major update for No Man's Sky, bringing a wealth of new features and improvements to the space exploration game. Coinciding with this is a sale on both the PS4 and PC versions.

On the PC side, GOG and the Humble Store have dropped No Man's Sky from the usual $60/£40 price down to $24/£16, which matches the cheapest price it's ever been on Steam. Mind you, the GOG version doesn't get you a Steam copy, while the Humble Store does. Steam itself is currently selling the game at regular price, although it seems likely that it will be discounted when today's deals go live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

For those looking to play on PS4, the PlayStation Store also has the game on sale for $24/£10. If you'd prefer a physical copy, you can order one on Amazon in the US for $23 and in the UK for £14.75 as of this writing.

Whether you're picking up No Man's Sky for the first time or have owned it since release last August, you'll find a greatly expanded game as of today. The new 1.3 Atlas Rises update is out now for both PC and PS4 and revamps a number of areas while also introducing a new terraforming tool. Most significantly, it introduces synchronous multiplayer--something players expected would be in the game, only for it to be absent. Hello Games describes the current implementation as a "first step," warning that interactions with other players is "very limited" for now. That said, you can explore a planet with 16 players, who are currently represented as floating orbs.