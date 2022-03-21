Godfall's PlayStation And Epic Exclusivity Ends, Xbox And Steam Versions Launch In April

Publisher Gearbox and developer Counterplay Games have announced that Godfall: Ultimate Edition will launch on April 7 on all platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and the newly added Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Godfall: Ultimate Edition has the base game, as well as all its previous content, such as the Fire & Darkness expansion, the formerly exclusive Ascended Edition and preorder bonuses, as well as the Primal, Lightbringer, and Exalted updates. On Xbox and Steam, the game will launch at a limited-time discount of $30 and the game will cost $40 at retail.

Xbox has some exclusive enhancements, such as support for variable refresh rates and Dolby Vision for HDR-capable displays. This allows the game to have brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors. The Exalted update also scheduled to launch on April 7 has an enhanced story, overhauled combat, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

In GameSpot's Godfall review, Richard Wakeling said, "Even if you can play with others, Godfall's meaty combat eventually begins to wear thin after the umpteenth version of the same fight. This is a shallow game bolstered by decent combat that struggles to bear the weight of an entire game."

Godfall was originally released on November 20, 2020 for PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store, then launched on PlayStation 4 in August 2021.