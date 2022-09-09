God Of War: Ragnarok's Fan-Made PS5 Console Covers Look Incredible

God of War: Ragnarok fans have created custom PS5 covers to celebrate the upcoming launch of the game. Anderson and Debora, a pair of artists who celebrate their favorite games with custom creations, posted photos of the PS5 skins that will be sold through their Gom.Gom.Figures storefront.

The console covers will cost around $460, and there'll be two options available: a console cover for PS5 owners who keep their device in a vertical position and a version that's designed for PS5s arranged in a horizontal layout. Both versions have a faux stone shell, Nordic runes, and decorative inlays in their design, with the horizontal version featuring Thor's hammer Mjolnir as an attention-grabbing extra.

These covers will be extremely limited though, as only 40 pieces of each version will be made available when they go on sale later this year. The duo hasn't confirmed when preorders will open up yet.

If that style isn't to your liking and you'd prefer a more military-influenced wrap for your PS5, Sony did reveal a Gray Camouflage console cover this week alongside a similarly themed DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

God of War: Ragnarok launches on November 9, and ahead of its release, the game's UX designer has detailed the accessibility features that players can expect. Similar to The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok will have options that makes the game more approachable for people, such as a high contrast mode, audio cues, captions, and much more.

Santa Monica Studio also showed off the new dwarven realm Svartalfheim in a short video recently, alongside some of the fearsome new combat abilities that Kratos will wield in battle.