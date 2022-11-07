God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch

God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.

God of War Ragnarok release time

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 at midnight, meaning the "night" of November 8. A breakdown of times by region is below:

9 PM PT (November 8)

11 PM CT (November 8)

12 AM ET

5 AM BST

4 PM ACT

Based on the digital listing, as shown in several timezones on the PlayStation Store, it will be a simultaneous launch. We have also reached out to Sony for clarification, but barring any contradiction from Sony itself, expect everyone to get access at the same time.

Of course, this only applies to the digital version of the game, which is almost always the fastest way to play a new release. If you have preordered the digital version, you can pre-download the game on your PlayStation console. It's not a massive file size, but it'll still save you some time. From there, you'll see a message telling you it has not launched yet, which will disappear at the unlock time.

God of War Ragnarok is releasing just in time for the world to end, as it's going to be the night of the gorgeous Blood Moon. For more on the game, check out our full God of War Ragnarok review. You can also get caught up on the previous game ahead of time and learn about preordering God of War Ragnarok.