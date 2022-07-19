God Of War: Ragnarok New Story Details Emerge

The official PlayStation Store page for God of War: Ragnarok has been updated, and it includes what appears to be new story details on the long-awaited PlayStation exclusive.

The story description, as spotted by TheGamer, reveals that Kratos and Atreus will visit all Nine Realms as they seek out clues about a battle that could end the world. The full description follows below:

"Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarok grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

There are a few further story details posted on the website, including what's next for Atreus in his story arc and how Kratos is battling his own demons to become the father Atreus needs. The website also sheds light on the weapons and abilities that Kratos will use and reveals that Kratos and Atreus will come upon a "wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters, and Norse gods."

Here are the additional listings, as written by Sony:

A future, unwritten

Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and establish his role in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

Instruments of war

The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he battles gods and monsters across Nine Realms to protect his family.

Explore vast realms

Journey through dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers.

God of War: Ragnarok releases on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. There are multiple editions of the game to choose from; check out GameSpot's God of War: Ragnarok preorder guide to learn more.

Ragnarok will wrap up this Norse chapter of the franchise, as Sony Santa Monica wanted to avoid having this portion of the story from getting too unwieldy. For more, check out everything we know about God of War Ragnarok.