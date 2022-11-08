God Of War Ragnarok: Muspelheim Seed Locations

Unlike 2018's first outing in the rebooted franchise, God of War Ragnarok allows you to visit all nine realms of Norse mythology. This means you've got some new places to discover as well as some returning favorites from the original game. One such revisited realm is the volcanic world of Muspelheim, which houses plenty of combat challenges and loot for you to work for. Opening the gate to get there requires you to combine two halves of a Yggdrasil Seed, though, so read on below for where to find them both.

This article contains light story and gameplay spoilers.

First Muspelheim Seed Half location

The first seed half can be obtained early in the adventure. Dock your boat at Modvitnir's Rig on the left side of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim, then climb up the first step in front of you and look to the right for some wood you can climb. At the top, use your axe to hit the nearby switch and lower the gate ahead, leap over the gap, and crawl up the wood here. At the top, you'll find the Muspelheim Seed Half in a chest.

Second Muspelheim Seed Half location

Obtaining the second seed half will require you to play through a substantial portion of the game until you've obtained the Draupnir Spear. Return to the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim and dock your boat at Dragon Beach on the right side of the area. Once here, climb up the chain to the left and throw a spear into the gusty wind slot at the top. Use this to climb up to a previously unreachable area, then head left across this bridge a bit until you see a rune slate on your left, which you can use and then have Freya read some runes ahead to reveal a chest needed for a side quest here.

From the chest Freya reveals, take a left and go into the nearby caves. After defeating the enemies in here, grab one of the balls of fire sitting close to you and use it to break open the gold surrounding a chest in this corridor. Inside that chest is where you'll find the Muspelheim Seed Half.

With both seeds in your possession, you can now visit any mystic gateway (fast travel point) and select Muspelheim to visit there and compete in a wide selection of unique combat challenges for loot. Use all our God of War Ragnarok guides if you need for help.