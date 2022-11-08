God Of War Ragnarok - Forbidden Sands Berserker Gravestone Guide

In God of War Ragnarok, the Berserker Gravestones are super-tough mini-boss battles meant to take the place of 2018's Valkyrie showdowns. The game is clearly designed for you to return to most of these quest markers after you finish the story, and we've got a guide on finding all Berserker Gravestones but you might find the Berserker Gravestone in The Forbidden Sands region of Alfheim rather confusing. Here's a quick guide on what you need to do to access this side mission.

This guide contains light side quest spoilers.

Berserker Gravestone in Alfheim - The Forbidden Sands

If you simply follow the quest marker to this particular Berserker Gravestone, you'll discover it's not visible. Some underground areas nearby will only through you off, too. The answer you seek is actually to ensure you've completed a pair of side quests, under the Favors tab in-game. Specifically, you'll need to have completed two Alfheim-based missions. First, Secret of the Sands within The Barrens region, and then Song of the Sands within The Forbidden Sands.

Each of these missions will appear in your quest log as you discover them, which you'll do simply by playing through the story naturally, so there's no trick to unlocking them. Simply progress to where they're named in your map and quest log, then make them your active quest to get compass guidance right to them.

Without giving away spoilers to the story of these missions, the end result is that the sand under which the missing gravestone is buried shall be removed, allowing you to take on the mission like the rest of them. If you try to access this gravestone before you've completed Song of the Sands, it won't work, so make sure you put aside about 45 minutes or so to complete these two connected side missions.

