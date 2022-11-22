God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania

God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.

"I don't know what I'm doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania license, we'd love to make that," Williams said. Though it seems that Williams was joking to some extent, his enthusiasm for the Castlevania series is clear in the interview. At one point, he says that he's going to "get in so much trouble" for these comments. However, he further states that he wants to use Kinda Funny's platform to get the word out.

The last mainline Castlevania game, Lords of Shadow 2, came out in 2014. Though it might seem like a long-shot, Konami has shown a recent willingness to create new games rather than license its IPs for gambling. We saw that in the company's lengthy Silent Hill event earlier this year, when they announced several new projects in the works, including a long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake.

As usual, however, Konami is licensing the development of these projects out to proven developers, so it's possible that Sony could pick up the Castlevania license at some point. In a recent interview with the LA Times, Williams said that Sony Santa Monica Studio is currently working on a number of different projects, so it's not clear what the studio's next game will be. Regardless, if you have questions about what the heck happened in Ragnarok, check out our spoiler-iffic interview with Williams.