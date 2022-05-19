God Of War Mod Brings The Simpsons To Sony's Popular Action Game

Sony's PlayStation game God of War is available on PC, and that means people are modding it. An enterprising, creative, and driven person has now created a really good one, swapping out Kratos and Atreus for Homer and Bart Simpson.

This mod from Omega Fantasy (via IGN) goes above and beyond, even featuring voice actors Benjamin Rudman (Homer) and June Briar (Bart) performing new lines written specifically for this mod. Brock Baker plays Ned Flanders, who stands in for The Stranger.

The whole thing is a startling and unsettling sight to behold, and also it's quite funny. Homer using a baseball bat to kill a giant enemy and then bashing its brains in while yelling "Don't touch my pork chops" sure is something. Take a look:

This is just the latest impressive creation from Omega Fantasy. Some of their other God of War PC mods have added characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, the Doomslayer, and CJ from GTA to God of War. Check out the Omega Fantasy YouTube page to see more of their creations.

In other God of War news, the long-awaited sequel, Ragnarok, launches this year on PS4 and PS5. Sony just recently announced the game's extensive list of accessibility features.