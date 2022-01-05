Ghost Of Tsushima Passes 8 Million Sold

Sucker Punch's 2020 action adventure game Ghost of Tsushima has passed a big sales milestone. The PS4 and PS5 game has now sold more than 8 million copies, Sony announced as part of its CES 2022 event this week.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch!," the studio said. "We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!"

We're thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies!

— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) January 5, 2022

Benji-Sales on Twitter added further context to Ghost of Tsushima's growth, reminding us that the game hit 2.4 million sold in three days, 4 million by November 2020, and 6.5 million by March 2021. It's now reached 8 million copies sold, which demonstrates ongoing strength for the PlayStation exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over 8 million units since launch

Sales Trajectory

- 2.4 Million in first 3 Days

- 4 Million by November 2020

- 6.5 Million by March 2021

- 8+ Million now sold lifetime pic.twitter.com/Ih3iDMxvnm — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 5, 2022

Given the big commercial success of Ghost of Tsushima, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before a sequel is announced. Whatever the case, Sony is extending the series with a movie from John Wick's Chad Stahelski.

The movie is coming from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, the internal company that is charged with adapting Sony's video game franchises for TV and film. PlayStation Productions is also behind the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and the Last of Us TV show with HBO.

Sucker Punch, the developer of Ghost of Tsushima, is an executive producer on the movie. It's still early days for the Ghost of Tsushima movie, and there is no word yet on the cast or when filming may begin. Similarly, the film has no release date yet.

Ghost of Tsushima the game expanded with a director's cut version in August 2021 with new features and content.