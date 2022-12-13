Ghost Of Tsushima For PS5 Is Steeply Discounted For A Limited Time

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's back on sale right now for its Black Friday price. The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Best Buy and GameStop--a $40 cut from the original price of $70.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut sale prices have hovered around $50 for the PS5 physical edition in 2022--so these are pretty good deals for anybody who has the game on their buy list. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut released in 2021, with the original game releasing in 2020. The Director's Cut version includes new content like Iki Island, more story, more enemies, and more glam. The Director's cut was offered at $30 to players who already owned the original Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, and $20 to players who had the PS4 edition.

