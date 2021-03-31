Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Fortnite Update 16.10 Tarkov Update 12.10 Godzilla vs. Kong Review

Ghost Of Tsushima Actor Says He'll Do Butt Nudity If They Cast Him In The Movie

Daisuke Tsuji is prepared to show his butt if he's cast in the lead role of the new movie from John Wick's Chad Stahelski.

Ghost of Tsushima actor Daisuke Tsuji has said he has no problem showing off his butt for the upcoming film adaptation if the producers cast him in the lead role.

He remarked on Twitter, "If I get to play Jin in the live action Ghost, let it be known that I fully agree to doing butt nudity."

For those just catching up, there are scenes in Ghost of Tsushima where Jin disrobes and gets into a hot spring. His backside is on full display in these scenes, and it's become a meme. It's something like Geralt's naked bathtub scene from The Witcher 3, which was in fact replicated in the Netflix show.

Tsuji was very pleased to see his own butt when playing through Ghost of Tsushima, as you can see in this delightful video.

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is coming from PlayStation Productions, the division of the game-maker responsible for adapting the company's game franchises for film and TV. The company is also behind the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and the Last of Us show for HBO.

John Wick's Chad Stahelski is lined up to direct the Ghost of Tsushima movie, but it's still very early days, and no casting announcements have been officially made.

As for the game, developer Sucker Punch just recently announced that it crossed 6.5 million in sales, while about half of its players actually completed the game.

