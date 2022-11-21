Get The Square Enix PS5 RPG Valkyrie Elysium For $40 Right Now

It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of deals on video games. One such offer is a nice discount on Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium, which is marked down to only $40 right now.

The RPG normally goes for $60, so this is a nice 33% off discount. Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the game, which released not long ago in September 2022, for the discounted rate this week.

The action-RPG draws upon Norse mythology and is set "in a world on the brink of destruction." Elysium is the fifth game in the Valkyrie series and features a number of differences from past games in the series, including the ability to summon Einherjar to fight alongside Valkyrie in battle.

Valkyrie Elysium is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It's one of many games available now for a nice discount in the early Black Friday 2022 deals. For more, check out our Black Friday hub.