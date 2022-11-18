Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

For those who don't want a physical edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is also $30 in the PlayStation store.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in 2021 for PS5 exclusively, and is the 16th game in the long-running Ratchet & Clank series. Rivet is the alternate dimension counterpart to Ratchet, and the game follows the duo's space adventures. For more information, you can check out our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review.

Lots of other PlayStation games are on sale, like Gotham Knights, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

