Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at a discount.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
For those who don't want a physical edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is also $30 in the PlayStation store.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in 2021 for PS5 exclusively, and is the 16th game in the long-running Ratchet & Clank series. Rivet is the alternate dimension counterpart to Ratchet, and the game follows the duo's space adventures. For more information, you can check out our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review.
Lots of other PlayStation games are on sale, like Gotham Knights, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.
There's also a great sale on PS5 DualSense controllers of all colors. For more discounts, check out our roundup of best PlayStation Black Friday deals.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation