Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount

If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon.

In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon.

If you want to get the Hori Pokemon Arceus Switch case and Split Pad Pro together, the bundle is currently discounted at $71 (original price $85). The case is a hard shell and can accommodate both the OLED and standard version of the Nintendo Switch. It can store 10 game cards and other small accessory components.

The Pokemon Arceus edition is the only Pokemon-themed Hori Split Pad Pro discounted right now. Other options like Black & Gold Pikachu, Pikachu & Eevee, and Pikachu & Charizard are at their standard prices.

If you don't have the game yet, Pokemon Arceus is also discounted for Black Friday. It's $48 (original price $60) over at Amazon.

For more Nintendo Switch deals, check out our roundup on the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch discounts.