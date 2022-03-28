Get Kirby And The Forgotten Land For Only $45 For A Limited Time

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now, and we have a deal that you should definitely check out. Use GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSKIRBY when checking out at Daily Steals to knock the price down to $45. This is the best Kirby and the Forgotten Land deal around, and it's pretty unlikely the game will be available for less than $45 for at least a few months.

It's important to note that this deal applies to the EU edition of the game, not the NA version as originally listed on Daily Steals. This just means that the content rating badge on the front of the box will be PEGI instead of ESRB. The Switch isn't region locked, so you can still play the EU region cartridge on your Switch.

Daily Steals offers free shipping with your order, with orders shipping as early as today. The promo code will work until April 9.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a wonderful 3D platformer that all Nintendo Switch owners should check out. I gave it a 9/10 in GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review. "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face," I wrote. "It's far more than just a cute and charming platformer with colorful visuals, though. This is one of the best platformers on Nintendo Switch thanks to its brilliantly designed stages and a dynamic arsenal of abilities that consistently shake up the moment-to-moment platforming and action."