Get Both Mario + Rabbids Games For $15 With This Black Friday Deal

The Best Buy-exclusive Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition is currently on sale for only $15 (normally $60) as part of the retailer's early Black Friday sale. The Cosmic Edition includes both Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle on a single cartridge--meaning, thanks to this sale, you're getting both games for just $15.

While this deal is only available at Best Buy, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope standard edition is also on sale for $15 at Amazon or $20 at Target (down from $60). The Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope standard edition does not include Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle or any additional content, but it's a good alternative in case the Cosmic Edition sells out at Best Buy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a quirky strategy game that features a mashup of characters from the Nintendo and Ubisoft universes. You’ll take part in strategic, turn-based battles as you combat Cursa and her evil army in an attempt to save the galaxy.

Our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review gave it a 9/10. “Put simply, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is an absolute delight. This is a combination that shouldn't work and yet it more than works--it excels,” wrote critic Steve Watts. “Ubisoft loves and respects these characters, and has now shown definitively that even something as familiar and comfortable as Mario is still capable of surprising us over and over again.”