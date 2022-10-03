Get An Xbox Series X With Extra Controller For A Great Price

The Xbox Series X is much easier to find in stock today than it was last year, although worthwhile discounts are still rare for the popular product. But right now, you can purchase an Xbox Series X console with an additional Wireless Controller for just $530, down from $560. And if you’re looking to dive into some cooperative games on your new system, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.

Xbox Series X + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller $530 (was $560) This bundle is offered on eBay by the Microsoft Authorized seller Antonline. That means you’ll have no issues getting your product on time or sending it back if you have issues with the console. Free shipping is also included with your purchase, and depending on where you live, you could have the package on your doorstep as early as October 6. The bundle is exactly what it sounds like--it’s simply the Xbox Series X console and an additional Xbox Wireless Controller. But since the bundle is saving you $30, consider checking it out before it disappears. See at eBay

If you want a few other goodies to go with your new console, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Xbox Series X deals. This includes a bunch of impressive games, along with plenty of accessories such as rechargeable batteries, headsets, console stands, and more. You can also cash in on some great sales on the Xbox Store, making it easy to stock up on games without breaking your budget.