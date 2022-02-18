Get An Awesome Nintendo Switch Graphics Upscaler For Less

The Marseille mClassic Plug and Play Graphics Card is currently discounted to $80 at Best Buy and GameStop, down from $100. If you're unfamiliar with the unique dongle, the big selling point is its ability to upscale graphics on your Switch and retro consoles, providing you with a 4K resolution. The mClassic was also available at Amazon for the discounted price, but it sold out very quickly.

mClassic Plug And Play Graphics Enhancer $80 (was $100) Aside from upscaling your resolution, the mClassic also provides anti-aliasing to smooth jagged edges, automatically adjusts depth of field, and sharpens images for a more natural look. Using the product is straightforward--just plug it into your console, plug in the mClassic power cable, then reconnect your HDMI cable from your TV into the mClassic. It works natively with any console that offers an HDMI port, making this a great way to improve last-gen graphic quality. Depending on your TV, it'll upscale these old games to either 1440p or 4K. It's also a wonderful accessory for retro gaming on modern TVs. So if you want to play consoles like the GameCube, Super Nintendo, or N64 without a CRT TV, the mClassic is a great option. See at Best Buy See at GameStop

Retro consoles without HDMI ports can utilize the mClassic by picking up an HDMI adapter (such as this one for classic Nintendo consoles).

While we've found the mClassic to work great for the Switch and retro Nintendo consoles, your mileage may vary based on which console you're using and what TV you're connecting to. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you may want to pick it up today if possible.