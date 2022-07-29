Get A Refurbished MacBook Air In Great Condition For $420

With the school year around the corner, it's just about time to start thinking about getting a new laptop. Depending on what you need it for, a brand-new model with the latest tech may not be necessary. If you're just looking for a laptop for general computing and school work, there's a deal right now that you should check out. This nearly pristine refurbished MacBook Air $420 right now. The discount applies to the 2013 Intel Core i5, 11-inch model. An 11-inch laptop is highly portable, especially when it's the slim MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Air 11-Inch (Refurbished) $420 (was $999) The refurbished unit for sale is rated as an “Excellent,” meaning you’re getting a laptop that’s almost in mint condition and has minimal to no signs of wear. It also comes with a one-year aftermarket parts warranty should anything go wrong while in use. Inside you’ll find the usual suite of high-quality hardware, including a 1.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB LPDDR3 SDRAM, 128GB of flash storage, and a battery that’ll last for up to nine hours on a full charge. This model (MD711LL/A) is dated, but it’s built to the high standards of Apple and is guaranteed to function like new. See at GameSpot Deals

While this refurbished MacBook Air is great for school, work, or everyday use, it’s not exactly a powerhouse by today's standards, and it's certainly not ideal for games. If you’re looking for something to run the latest games that won’t stretch your budget, check out our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptops of 2022. Most of these carry a larger price tag than this MacBook Air, but they’re a great option if you need something with a bit more punch.