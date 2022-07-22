Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription And Firewall For $60

Improving your PC security doesn’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, you can get a lifetime subscription to both the Ivacy VPN and Firewall for just $60 right now. Both products are compatible with a wide range of electronics, making this an easy way to upgrade your setup without ruining your budget or messing around with monthly payments.

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription + NAT Firewall $60 (was $1,254) The Ivacy VPN lifetime subscription is the big draw of the package, which lets you log in on up to five devices at once and access more than 450 servers across over 100 locations. Unlimited bandwidth, unlimited server switching, and unlimited data transfer round out the service, along with secure 256-bit encryption. See at GameSpot Deals

The VPN is bundled with the Ivacy NAT Firewall Add-On--again offered as a lifetime subscription. This will scan requests to access your computer and block anything that looks suspicious. It’s also easy to set up across all your devices without needing to manually reconfigure any settings.

Ivacy VPN is supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and most iOS and Android devices. It can even be used with Kindle, Roku, and gaming consoles. This bundle is a great option for shoppers on a budget, although it’s worth checking out our best VPN roundup to compare Ivacy with the competition before making a purchase.