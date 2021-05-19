Get A Great LG 4K TV With HDMI 2.1 On Sale For $900 Today Only
The LG UN8500 comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
If you're a console gamer buying a TV today, the one thing you should be looking out for is HDMI 2.1 support. It offers bandwidth that allows for 4K and 120fps, which isn't possible on TVs with an older HDMI standard. That's what makes today's deal on a 75-inch LG UN8500 so enticing, with Best Buy discounting the massive TV to just $900 (a savings of $230).
LG 75-inch UN8500 Series 4K UHD Smart TV
$900 (was $1,130)
The LG UN8500 manages to maintain a more affordable price by not including the company's well-known OLED panels. Instead, it uses a panel that uses a proprietary LG panel type that is nearly identical to an IPS panel, meaning you can bet on great color reproduction and fantastic viewing angles. The UN8500 also supports all the modern HDR codecs, including Dolby Vision. Its display might not get bright enough to make HDR content truly shine, but if you're coming from a set that didn't have it at all, the difference should be quite noticeable.
The stars of the set are the two HDMI 2.1 ports at the back, which are perfect if you're just picked up an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. This will allow you to take full advantage of games that run at 4K and 120fps, with the large 75-inch display really letting you get engrossed in your favorite titles. The only disadvantage is that, despite a firmware update, the UN8500 doesn't support variable refresh rate, but it's possible this could be patched in the future.
If you're looking for a new display to use with your PS5 or Xbox Series X, check out our guide to the best TVs for gaming on the market, or the best monitors for gaming if space is a concern.. Additionally, you can read up on all the differences between panels like OLED, VA, and IPS, so that you can make the best purchasing decision for your needs.
