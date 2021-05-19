Get A Great LG 4K TV With HDMI 2.1 On Sale For $900 Today Only

The LG UN8500 manages to maintain a more affordable price by not including the company's well-known OLED panels. Instead, it uses a panel that uses a proprietary LG panel type that is nearly identical to an IPS panel, meaning you can bet on great color reproduction and fantastic viewing angles. The UN8500 also supports all the modern HDR codecs, including Dolby Vision. Its display might not get bright enough to make HDR content truly shine, but if you're coming from a set that didn't have it at all, the difference should be quite noticeable.

The stars of the set are the two HDMI 2.1 ports at the back, which are perfect if you're just picked up an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. This will allow you to take full advantage of games that run at 4K and 120fps, with the large 75-inch display really letting you get engrossed in your favorite titles. The only disadvantage is that, despite a firmware update, the UN8500 doesn't support variable refresh rate, but it's possible this could be patched in the future.