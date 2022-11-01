Get A Full Year Of Walmart+ For Just $49 Until November 3

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, making now a great time to pick up a Walmart+ subscription. The monthly service offers a ton of perks, but the most compelling reason in November is for early access to Black Friday deals. Best of all, the service is currently being offered at a discount--right now, you can snag a full year of Walmart+ for just $49, down from $98, until November 3.

Walmart+ is a fairly well-rounded monthly subscription that offers everything from discounts on gas to free grocery delivery. It’s typically a bit too expensive to recommend to anyone but regular Walmart shoppers--but now that you can pick up a full-year subscription for $49, it’s hard to pass up for the quick shipping and Paramount+ membership alone. Aside from early access to all online Black Friday deals, here’s a look at everything that comes with your membership.

Walmart+ Membership Benefits

  • Free Paramount+ membership
  • Free delivery from your store ($35 order minimum)
  • Free shipping
  • Save up to 10 cents per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy gas stations
  • Earn rewards and discounts
  • Mobile Scan & Go checkout system

A few limited-time offers are also available today, including a $15 Lyft credit and six months of Spotify Premium.

All of that for just $49 is pretty enticing. Members with a Walmart nearby will get the most bang for their buck, although free shipping, gas savings, and early Black Friday access could make it a great fit for anyone.

For early Black Friday discounts on gaming and tech products, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

