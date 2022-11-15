Get A Free $30 Gift Card With Costco Membership Ahead Of Black Friday

If you’re looking for some of the best Black Friday deals of 2022, you’ll need to keep an eye on Costco. The bulk retailer offers huge discounts on an assortment of popular tech--but only members are eligible for the best savings. Right now, however, you can pick up an annual Gold Star membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60, making this a great time to join. Costco's early Black Friday sale is live now, so you can start shopping for deals immediately.

An annual Gold Star membership typically costs $60. But with a free $30 digital gift card thrown in with this bundle, you can now join the program for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 2022. Costco memberships are always a great way to save cash (thanks to generous discounts on bulk goods, gas stations, and various auxiliary perks), but with Black Friday around the corner, a Costco membership might be able to pay for itself by the time December rolls around.

While anyone can shop online at Costco, some of the best Black Friday deals will be restricted to members. Joining the Gold Star program will give you access to the entire Costco catalog--and with this bundle, you’ll also get $30 to spend on your first purchase. And believe it or not, the retailer often has some incredible price cuts on gaming and tech gadgets, including several laptops and MacBooks that are currently discounted. Expect to see things become even more exciting as we inch closer to Black Friday.

Not sold on a Costco membership? Here’s a full list of all the perks offered by your Gold Star card.