Get 4,500+ Kid-Friendly Brain Teasers And Puzzles For Only $49

Looking for a way to keep your kids busy this summer, while also helping them hone their critical thinking skills? Consider checking out this deal on LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles, which offers more than 4,500 "edutainment" tasks for just $49, down from $240.

LogicLike is essentially a collection of puzzles and riddles. It can be accessed on both PC and mobile, and this current deal gives you a lifetime subscription to the service. LogicLike games and puzzles are designed for children in kindergarten through fourth grade and revolve around fun topics such as robots, pets, and travel.

There’s a ton of value packed into this LogicLike bundle, although there are a few limitations to be aware of. You’ll first need to make sure you activate the product within 30 days of purchase, otherwise, your redemption code will expire. You’ll also be limited to use of the software on a single device--which is a minor caveat given the value packed into this deal. With colorful graphics, educational content, and more than 4,500 tasks to choose from, the LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles bundle is an affordable and fun way to keep your kids occupied during the coming summer months.

