Get 3 Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For $35

It is officially Black Friday week, and that means savings galore on all kinds of items, including video games. Newegg has a great deal right now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The online store is selling a three-month Game Pass Ultimate membership for $35.

Three months of the service normally costs $45, but NewEgg is offering it for $10 less when you use the code SSBY2A26 at checkout.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to the full Game Pass Library, as well as Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. Another perk is cloud gaming access. The Game Pass library grows every month, sometimes with brand-new day-one releases. One of the next high-profile titles coming to the library is Battlefield 2042, which comes to Game Pass via EA Play during Season 3.

New Game Pass Ultimate members can also score three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Music right now, as part of the "perks" of their membership.

There are plenty of additional Xbox deals available for Black Friday, perhaps the most notable of which is a discount on the Xbox Series S to $250 (or cheaper at places like Dell and Costco).

For more Black Friday 2022 deals, check out the gallery below, and keep coming back to GameSpot throughout the week to see even more discounts.