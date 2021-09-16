Get 3 Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For $28

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscription services out there for games, and a new offer lets you grab an Ultimate membership for a nice discount.

Eneba is offering a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for only $28 (down from $45). Head to Eneba (via Slickdeals) and enter the discount code GAMEPASSULTI to see the lower price in your cart. You will receive a code that can be used anywhere Xbox is supported. There is no word on how long the offer will last, so if you're interested, you may want to act quickly.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the beefier version of Game Pass that gets you the full library of Game Pass titles as well as access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold. Subscriptions normally cost $15 for a single month. New subscribers, however, can get their first month for $1.

In other news, Microsoft just announced 13 more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, including eight new releases. Additionally, Xbox Cloud Gaming is expanding with new ways to stream titles in the Game Pass catalog.