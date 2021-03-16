The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get $20 Amazon Credit When You Buy A Nintendo Switch Lite This Week
This Nintendo Switch Lite promotion is available at Amazon and GameStop.
Deals on Nintendo hardware don't come around too often, but right now there's a pretty sweet promotion on the Nintendo Switch Lite. GameStop and Amazon are both offering $20 gift cards with the purchase of the handheld-only console at retail price. It's unclear when the promotions end, but since Amazon is matching GameStop's deal, both will likely end at the same time.
Nintendo Switch Lite
$200 with free $20 gift card
GameStop will simply give you a $20 store gift card with your Switch Lite, while Amazon will deposit a $20 promotional credit to your account within seven days of purchase. Amazon promotional credit automatically applies to your next order from the site. If you purchase at Amazon, you'll also get a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial. Prime members can get free one- or two-day shipping, and GameStop has free standard shipping arriving as soon as this weekend.
All four color options--turquoise, coral, yellow, and gray--are available at both retailers with the promotion. As the younger sibling of the family, the Switch Lite is an impressive iteration on Nintendo's popular console. The handheld-only device has a 5.5-inch touchscreen, fairly solid battery life, and a great one-piece design that includes something the Switch doesn't: a traditional D-pad.
The Switch Lite is particularly great for those who travel a lot and for kids. If you're picking up a Switch Lite, make sure to take a peek at our roundup of the best Switch games for kids. And if your house is already home to multiple Switch consoles, you should consider the Nintendo Switch Online family membership, which grants access to online features and classic games for up to eight users.
Sign up for Nintendo Switch Online
Get 1 year for $20 or a family plan for $35.See Switch Online at Amazon
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Mario Day Discounts Still Available, DualSense For $60, And More
- Mario Day Brings Wave Of Deals On Switch Games, Controllers, And More
- GameStop's Tax Day Sale Round 2 Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Some Fantastic PS4 And PS5 Games Are Discounted In PSN's New Sale
- New PC Sale Discounts Steam Games And More All Month Long
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation