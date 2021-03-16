Get $20 Amazon Credit When You Buy A Nintendo Switch Lite This Week

Deals on Nintendo hardware don't come around too often, but right now there's a pretty sweet promotion on the Nintendo Switch Lite. GameStop and Amazon are both offering $20 gift cards with the purchase of the handheld-only console at retail price. It's unclear when the promotions end, but since Amazon is matching GameStop's deal, both will likely end at the same time.

All four color options--turquoise, coral, yellow, and gray--are available at both retailers with the promotion. As the younger sibling of the family, the Switch Lite is an impressive iteration on Nintendo's popular console. The handheld-only device has a 5.5-inch touchscreen, fairly solid battery life, and a great one-piece design that includes something the Switch doesn't: a traditional D-pad.

The Switch Lite is particularly great for those who travel a lot and for kids. If you're picking up a Switch Lite, make sure to take a peek at our roundup of the best Switch games for kids. And if your house is already home to multiple Switch consoles, you should consider the Nintendo Switch Online family membership, which grants access to online features and classic games for up to eight users.