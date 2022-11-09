Get 13 Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time

Humble’s new 11 Bit Studios Complete Collection bundle includes every PC game and piece of DLC released by the publisher, including acclaimed titles like Children of Morta, Frostpunk, This War of Mine, and more.

As with all Humble bundles, the 11 Bit Studios Collection comes in multiple tiers, and a portion of all sales are donated to charity. This specific bundle benefits Razom for Ukraine, which sources medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals. All games included unlock on Steam.

The $1 tier includes the space fleet strategy game Spacecom, and the Anomaly Game Collection, which bundles Anamoly: Warzone Earth and its Mobile Campaign and Anomaly Korea expansions, as well as Anomaly 2, and Anomaly Defenders in a single package.

If you bump your pledge up to at least $13.14, you get three more games: point-and-click adventure game Beat Cop, top-down shooter Tower 57, and wartime survival game This War of Mine: Complete Edition.

If you pay at least $15, you get the full 9-item bundle. This includes all the previous games plus the action-RPGs Children of Morta: Complete Edition and Moonlighter Complete Edition, stylized narrative adventure South of the Circle, and the dystopic city management sim Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition.

While the full bundle includes $211-worth of games for just $15, you can always pledge more and give more money to 11 Bit Studios and the Razom For Ukraine charity.

