Get 10 Steam Games For 5 Bucks This Weekend

Fanatical is making it easy to score a bunch of great indie games at a low price this weekend with the Build Your Own Easter Bundle event. You'll have the option to pick up ten games for just $5, choosing from a catalog of 20 titles such as N++, Kunai, Kill It With Fire, They Bleed Pixels, and more.

Three tiers are offered for the promotion. 10 games for five bucks is the best deal, but you can also pick up a single game for a dollar or five games for $3. All bundles come with a 5% off coupon for your next purchase and all 20 titles are offered as Steam keys.

There are some standout games up for grabs, including several excellent platformers: N++, Kunai, and They Bleed Pixels. You can also snag Blazing Chrome, a fast-paced retro run-and-gun that's best played cooperatively with a friend. If you're in the mood to solve some puzzles, the clever resource management game Automachef is featured in the Easter bundle.

Kill It With Fire is a bizarre game that has you facing off against spiders that have infested a variety of buildings throughout your typical suburban neighborhood. Your job is to clean up the infestation--using throwing stars, guns, rocket launchers, and (of course) fire.

You'll find the full catalog for the Easter Bundle 2022 below. Remember, if you're only interested in one of these games, all 20 of the titles below are on sale for $1 each.

Easter Bundle 2022