Genshin Impact: Yae Miko's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Yae Miko, Grand Narukami Shrine's high priestess who moonlights as a light novel editor, was made available to pull in Genshin Impact's 2.5 update. If you've obtained her, then you're ready to embark on the long arduous journey of building Yae Miko ready for combat. Below are all the resources and their respective locations for Yae Miko's ascension and talent upgrade materials.

An electro catalyst character, Yae Miko can be made your main DPS--in that case, get her to level 90--or a sub-DPS. If she'll be support on your team, then level 80 is good enough, especially if you're F2P and are low on resources. If you're a newer player, you'll need to wait until you've unlocked the Inazuma area to level Yae Miko up.

Ascension Materials

Ascension Vajrada Amethysts Sea Ganoderma Handguards Dragonheir's False Fin Mora 1 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 3 3 Old Handguard 0 20,000 2 2 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 10 15 Old Handguard 2 40,000 3 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 20 12 Kageuchi Handguard 4 60,000 4 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 30 18 Kageuchi Handguard 8 80,000 5 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 45 12 Famed Handguard 12 100,000 6 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 60 24 Famed Handguard 20 120,000 TOTAL (level 80) 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 108 18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

12 Famed Handguard 26 300,000 TOTAL (level 90) 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 168 18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard 46 420,000

Vajrada Amethyst

If you haven't emptied out the Souvenir shops yet, you can purchase a limited amount of Vajrada Amethysts from those locations. To farm for Vajrada Amethysts, you'll need to pick a fight with one of the following normal bosses: the Electro Hypostasis, the Thunder Manifestation (Electro Oceanid), the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with electro).

The following weekly bosses also drop Vajrada: Dvalin, Childe, Azhada (if infused with electro), and the newest Raiden weekly boss.

For farming Yae Miko ascension materials, I'd suggest going for the Bathysmal Vishap Herd boss fight. You will need to fight the vishaps anyways for another ascension material drop--Dragonheir's False Fin--so you might as well kill two birds with one stone.

Sea Ganoderma

Plants that grow near the ocean, Sea Ganodermas are plentiful across Inazuma. My own personal farming recommendation--if you're pressed on time and just want to efficiently farm one location--is to go to the Nazuchi Beach Overlook waypoint and head north to the beach area. There are around 17 Sea Ganodermas in that single location. You can also use the Teyvat Interactive Map to plan your farming routes.

Sea Ganoderma recommended farming location--near Nazuchi Beach. Photo credit: Teyvat Interactive Map

Handguards

Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world. Old Handguards by any level, Kageuchi by 40+ level enemies, and Famed by 60+ level enemies. You can find Nobushi enemies scattered all across Inazuma, but the most efficient single location is Jinren Island--nearest waypoint shares the same name. There you can find 17 Nobushi enemies to farm Handguards from.

In general, if you are interested in raising popular Inazuma 5-star characters, it's a good idea to regularly farm Handguards since they have a low drop rate. In addition to Yae Miko, Ayaka and Raiden both use Handguards as ascension materials.

Handguards recommended farming location--Jinren Island. Photo credit: Teyvat Interactive Map

Dragonheir's False Fin

Dragonheir's False Fins are dropped by normal boss Bathysmal Vishap Herd. This boss fight is located in new area Enkanomiya and is unlocked by completing The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent.

Normal Bathysmal Vishap Herd Boss Fight location is under the Dainichi Mikoshi.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent Level Handguard Talent Books Boss Drops Other Mora 1 -> 2 6 Old Handguard 3 Teachings of Light 12,500 2 -> 3 3 Kageuchi Handguard 3 Guides to Light 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Kageuchi Handguard 4 Guides to Light 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Kageuchi Handguard 6 Guides to Light 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Kageuchi Handguard 9 Guides to Light 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Famed Handguard 4 Philosophies of Light 1 The Meaning of Aeons 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Famed Handguard 6 Philosophies of Light 1 The Meaning of Aeons 260,000 8 -> 9 9 Famed Handguard 12 Philosophies of Light 2 The Meaning of Aeons 450,000 9 -> 10 12 Famed Handguard 16 Philosophies of Light 2 The Meaning of Aeons 1 Crown of Insight 700,000 TOTAL (8 -> 9) 6 Old Handguard

22 Kageuchi Handguard

19 Famed Handguard 3 Teachings of Light

21 Guides to Light

22 Philsophies of Light 4 The Meaning of Aeons 952,500 TOTAL (9 -> 10) 6 Old Handguard

22 Kageuchi Handguard

38 Famed Handguard 3 Teachings of Light

21 Guides to Light

38 Philsophies of Light" 6 The Meaning of Aeons 1 Crown of Insight 1,652,500

Talent Books

Teachings of Light, Guide to Light, and Philosophies of Light all drop from the Violet Court domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Meaning of Aeons

Get this from the new weekly boss, End of the Oneiric Euthymia--the Raiden fight. To unlock this fight, you'll need to have completed Raiden's Act II story quest.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are rare and a coveted commodity in Genshin, so make sure you really, really want to use it on Yae Miko. The general rule of thumb is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Yae fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off.

But if you're committed to Yae, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns. The upcoming one, Three Realms Gateway Offering (02/17) will offer one Crown in the event shop.