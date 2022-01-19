Genshin Impact Windtrace: How To Play The Multiplayer Mode And What Rewards You Can Earn

Genshin Impact's Windtrace has returned, running now through January 27. The asymmetrical multiplayer mode pits three rebels against one hunter in a game of hide-and-seek. Similar to prop hunt modes in other games, the rebels can turn into inanimate objects in order to hide from the hunter. Players are awarded Windtrace coins for performing well, which can be used to get prizes like Primogens. Here's everything you need to know about Windtrace.

How it works

Gygax is located in Mondstadt

In order to find Windtrace matches, you will need to talk to Gygax, who is located in Mondstadt. After he gives a brief explanation of the origin of Windtrace, you will be able to search for other players online to play with. Only random matches will award Windtrace coins. However, you can play custom matches with friends if you don't mind the lack of coins.. In matchmaking, four players will be randomly matched together and a lobby will be formed if all four players accept.

Here, one player will be assigned to be a hunter, while the other three are assigned to be rebels. On this menu, players can select which character they are playing as, as well as Windward Arts. Windward Arts are abilities used during a match to improve either their hiding or seeking abilities. Each match lasts three and a half minutes, with the rebels having a short period at the start to hide. The hunter wins if they capture all three rebels and the rebels win as long as one of them isn't found.

A favor will drop on the map about two-thirds of the way through the match, which grants a special ability. Hunters will get a special ability that will reveal the location of the rebels temporarily, while the rebels get the ability to move faster for 30 seconds. The first person to grab the favor gets the special ability. Only one favor drops during a Windtrace match.

Rewards

Coins are rewarded based on performance during a match

Players earn Windtrace coins for doing well during matches, which will unlock rewards at certain tiers. The number of coins needed to unlock all rewards is 6,000 Windtrace coins. Players can earn Primogens, talent upgrade materials, character XP items, weapon XP items, and Mora.

If you reach 6,000 Windtrace coins during the event you will receive:

420 Primogens

27 talent upgrade materials

12 Hero's Wit Character XP

12 Mystic Enhancement Ore Weapon XP

390,000 Mora

There is also an additional 150,000 Mora that can be earned by completing specific tasks during Windtrace matches.

Tips and tricks

Hiding on a roof or in an elevated place is a good strategy