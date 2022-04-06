Genshin Impact Was Most Talked-About Game On Twitter During Q1 2022

Twitter has released new data detailing the most discussed video games on its platform in the first quarter of 2022, and there aren't many surprises. Rishi Chadha, the global head of creator and gaming content partnerships at Twitter, published some findings recently on the social media site, with Genshin Impact ranking as the most talked-about game.

For the January 1-March 31 period worldwide, no game was more discussed on Twitter than Genshin Impact. The breakout word game Wordle, the Japanese mobile game Ensemble Stars, Apex Legends, and the Final Fantasy franchise rounded out the top five. Elden Ring landed at No. 7, while Minecraft ranked 10th.

Chadha pointed out that Elden Ring ranking so highly despite launching later in the quarter (February 25) speaks to its immense popularity.

So in other Twitter-related news:

With nearly 800M Tweets in Q1’22, the gaming conversation on Twitter is bigger than ever🔥👏🏽🥳!

Here are our Q1’22 Gaming insights 🧵, starting off with some of the biggest gaming moments from last quarter.

Follow along below to learn more👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Bl4kzfBwp — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) April 5, 2022

Here were the most talked about games across the globe.

Wordle coming in at #2 is a testament to the game’s grasp of the TL (shoutout to everyone keeping their daily streak alive!), & @ELDENRING making the list so quickly after launch speaks to the popularity of the game 🤯👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDtzzIPokI — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) April 5, 2022

Chadha also revealed that there were more than 800 million gaming-related tweets in Q1 2022, which means "the gaming conversation on Twitter is bigger than ever." According to analyst Daniel Ahmad, the 800 million gaming-related tweets represent growth of 52% year-over-year. There were also 48 million unique users on Twitter tweeting about games, which was up 12% year-over-year, Ahmad said.

Interesting thread as always from Rishi on gaming related tweets in Q1 2022.



- 800m gaming related tweets (+52% YoY)

- 48m unique users tweeting about games (+12% YoY)

- Wordle (#2) and Elden Ring (#7) chart in the top 10 most tweeted games list https://t.co/u5jjcOEEau — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 6, 2022

There were spikes in tweet volume about games connected to Microsoft's announcement of its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in January, then again later that month when Sony revealed it was buying Bungie in February, and then again in February for the launch of Elden Ring. Gaming-related tweet volume spiked again when Fortnite's new season debuted in March. These have been some of the biggest gaming-related news stories of 2022, so it's not a stretch to see why Twitter volume spiked as well, with many people taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions.

As anyone who has ever used Twitter knows, Twitter is not necessarily representative of real life when it comes to anything, including discussions about video games.