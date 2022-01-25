Genshin Impact's New Fleeting Colors Event: Get A Free Liyue 4-Star Character

Ganyu and Zhongli rerun banners will accompany the new event.

By on

Comments

Genshin Impact's new event, Fleeting Colors in Flight, is now live as of January 25. This update has players back in Liuye--following the last update's very impressive tromp through the eerie Enkanomiya--to prepare for the annual Lantern Rite Festival.

There are four activities with different gameplay: Flameplume Starflowers, The Great Gathering, Wondrous Shadows, and Oceanic Defender. In Flameplume, players are tasked with creating fireworks through smelting. In the Great Gathering, like the name implies, players go to Guyun Islands in order to beat up Treasure Hunters and gather materials. Wondrous Shadows is a puzzle event featuring … you guessed it, shadows. In Ocean Defender, players defeat monsters under varying challenge conditions.

Click To Unmute
  1. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.
  3. Sniper Elite 5 – Cinematic Trailer
  4. First Official Gameplay - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  5. Dead by Daylight | Tome 10: SAW | Reveal Trailer
  6. Triangle Strategy – Introducing Frederica
  7. OlliOlli World – Official Cinematic Trailer
  8. Mad Maggie And Titanfall-like LTM Coming To Apex Legends | GameSpot News
  9. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Starter Guide
  10. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer
  11. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Everything We Know So Far
  12. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Genshin Impact Video Review

Like the usual event rewards, all events will give out Primogems, EXP books, materials, and more. But in a more unique twist to rewards: Successful completion of The Stars Inscribe the Year's Wishes quest will get you a free Liyue 4-star character of your choosing. That's eight characters to select from, including the newest Geo opera singer, Yunjin.

Players, upon completing the necessary quests and achieving the requisite amount of different Talismans, will also be able to get a free outfit for Ningguang. Called the Orchid's Evening Gown, Ningguang's new glam is a departure from her usual yellow Geo color scheme.

Roster of 4-star Liyue characters and Ningguang's new outfit
Roster of 4-star Liyue characters and Ningguang's new outfit

Accompanying the new update are two new rerun character banners: fan-favorites Ganyu and Zhongli. Ganyu, a Cryo bow user, is a powerful DPS and Zhongli, a Geo spear user, is a valuable shielder. Players will literally never need to dodge with Zhongli, and if they're missing a cryo DPS (and if you have Shenhe, a cryo damager booster)--Ganyu is quite an attractive option.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Genshin Impact
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)