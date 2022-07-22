Genshin Impact Dev's Zenless Zone Zero Begins "Tuning Tests" Next Month

HoYoVerse, the Chinese developer behind the free-to-play action-RPG Genshin Impact, has announced that Tuning Tests for its upcoming game, Zenless Zone Zero, will begin on August 5.

Sharing the news today, it was confirmed that the "small-scale" Tuning Test will start on 10AM CST / 2AM GMT / 3AM BST. For players in America, the noted time translates to August 4 at 7PM PT / 10PM ET. HoYoVerse has yet to clarify when the testing times will end, saying it will be announced later on. The developer is currently looking for players to test Zenless Zone Zero and is allowing them to sign up on its official website.

Distinguished Proxy,

Thank you for you patience, Zenless Zone Zero's Tuning Test will start on August 5th!

Test Start Time: 2022/08/05 10:00 (UTC+8)

Test End Time: To be announced.

Sign Up>>> https://t.co/R4m3O5eVCv

Recruitment ends on 2022/07/27 at 23:59 (UTC+8). #zzzero pic.twitter.com/GjCIA4vSTb — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) July 22, 2022

Recruitment for Zenless Zone Zero's Tuning Test will end on July 27 at 8:59AM PT /11:59AM ET / 4:59PM BST / 11:59PM CST. It's notable that the tests will only be available on PC and iOS, similar to Genshin Impact's original testing phase. Additionally, no payment options will be available and all data and progression will be deleted after the test ends.

Players who are recruited will also be asked to fill in a survey before the Tuning Test deadline. HoYoVerse also asked fans to stay tuned for an official announcement on the game's test qualification issuance at a later date.

Zenless Zone Zero was announced back in May and will be different from Genshin Impact. This game will be set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city called New Eridu, where players take on the role of a Proxy. HoYoVerse aims to deliver a cinematic action-oriented combat system featuring skills and QTE combos. The official website already contains brand-new artwork, the teaser trailer, as well as a few characters players can expect to meet in the action-RPG.