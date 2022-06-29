Garena Free Fire Adding New Modes And More With The Rampage: United Campaign
Garena Free Fire adds new content for Rampage: United.
111dots Studio has announced "Rampage: United" a new update coming to Garena's Free Fire Rampage on June 25. The update introduces a new game, rewards, activities, and more content. This is in preparation for the final in-game story showdown between The Director and the Horizon.
In the week leading up to the update, players have unlocked new powers by completing a series of tasks, including:
- Exploring a dedicated event page to rank up through various daily missions and collecting sign-in rewards
- A Rampage Identity Web event to personalize their characters and assemble their favorite Rampage squad
- Following the Rampage: United storyline through the animation teaser and an imaginative comic series to get Rampage spirit.
This was part of an in-game event that took players through the Rampage: United storyline.
111dots Studio has also added a new mode, "Rampage United," that went live on June 25. In this mode, players work as a team to capture the manuscript and gain points across the different zones on the map.
Free Fire will also be giving away free Rampage: United-themed gear such as:
- Night Blade
- Aqua Rogue Bundle
- Aqua Backpack
- Aqua Loot Box
- Thunder Blaze Pin
Players can also earn a Mars Warclasher Bundle that'll be available until July 8. Garena Free Fire: Rampage is a free-to-play mobile on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.
