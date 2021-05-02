Gaming Grandma Shirley Turned Into Skyrim Follower With Mod

Shirley Curry has achieved a lot in her rise to fame as the Skyrim Grandma. Now she's hit another milestone: Thanks to a new mod, Skyrim Grandma can now be a follower for your Skyrim character.

As reported by Eurogamer, user Thesparalius uploaded the mod to Nexus Mods for Skyrim Special edition and to Bethesda.net for Xbox and PC. The mod doesn't just add Shirley's face to an NPC, either: In addition to a character model, the in-game Shirley is also fully voice-acted, has a unique bow, will tell you about her past, and lives in a house with a stunning view. The mod also adds several other unique items.

The mod was created by users from a community calling itself "Shirley's Grandkids" (which comes from what Shirley herself calls her fans). Many of the members of this community also pushed to get Shirley included in the follow-up to Skyrim; she'll be an official NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI. For the mod, the creators got permission from Shirley and also worked with her to get voice-acted dialogue for the in-game character.

In real life, Shirley has become an increasingly popular YouTuber in the Skyrim fan community, with around 960,000 subscribers. She's 85 right now and still consistently producing videos. And, in case you were wondering, she has published a video of herself playing Skyrim with the Skyrim Grandma mod installed.

As for Elder Scrolls VI, we've still got a long time to wait. It will launch sometime after Bethesda's next IP, Starfield, which is itself far off.