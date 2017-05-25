GameStop Talks Red Dead Redemption 2 Delay, Teases E3 Game News

Speaking today during a post-earnings call with investors, GameStop management discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Red Dead Redemption 2 delay and E3 2017.

Starting with Red Dead Redemption 2, GameStop executives said a big game like that can "suck some dollars" away from other titles in the market. GameStop is not changing its overall revenue forecast because it believes those dollars will be spent on other titles.

"When you get a game like Red Dead, or what Red Dead was expected to do in the Fall, it's going to suck some dollars away from the other games," management explained. "So it's not an entire impact when it moves. You'll get some of the buyers that would have bought Red Dead buying Call of Duty or some of the other games, Destiny [2]."

With Red Dead Redemption 2 being delayed and Nintendo Switch stock still in short supply (GameStop said, "We don't have great visibility" into when more units will be available), you might think that the retailer would revise its sales forecast downward. However, the company isn't doing that in part because of what it said about Red Dead Redemption 2, along with the fact that new games will be announced and shown at E3 that could generate a lot of excitement--and sales.

"I also think at E3, you'll see some of the excitement around some of the games that we'll have that will help to share with you why we felt comfortable keeping [guidance] there."

GameStop and other retailers are often briefed by publishers on game reveals and announcements before they are announced, so it seems the store knows more than it is sharing at this point.

E3 2017 is just around the corner, taking place in early June. GameSpot will bring you all the news from the show as it's announced.

For more on GameStop's latest earnings report, check out GameSpot's full breakdown here.