GameSpot's Extra Life Giveaway

Our 72-hour Extra Life livestream for charity begins now and we're giving away a LOT of awesome games, consoles, figures, and more throughout the stream.

TO ENTER: Donate to our Extra Life fund here http://tinyurl.com/gsextralife2017 and in the donations message, (1) leave your Twitter contact info and (2) what country you're from.

Winners will be selected at random! Any donation amount is welcome.

Full Schedule

Pacific Time

12 PM PT, Friday November 17 - 12 AM PT Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

12 AM PT, Sunday November 19 - 12 PM PT November 19 -- UK Team

12 PM PT, Sunday November 19 - 12 PM PT Monday November 20 -- Australian Team

Greenwich Mean Time

8 PM GMT, Friday November 19 - 8 AM GMT Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

8 AM GMT Sunday November 19 - 8 PM GMT Sunday November 19 -- UK Team

8 PM GMT Sunday November 19 - 8 PM GMT Monday November 20 -- Australian Team

Australian Eastern Standard Time

6 AM AEST, Saturday November 18 - 6 PM AEST Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

6 PM AEST, Sunday November 19 - 6 AM AEST Monday November 20 -- UK Team

6 AM AEST Monday November 20 - 6 AM AEST Tuesday November 21 -- Australian Team

