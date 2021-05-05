Gamescom 2021 Will Also Be Digital-Only, Just Like E3

Gamescom 2021 will be an online-only event in August, following in E3 2021's footsteps as the world continues to get vaccinated against the pandemic. Producer Geoff Keighley made the announcement on May 5 and said it will include, as usual, a free stream for Gamescom: Opening Night Live.

That stream will be held on August 25, and the official website stresses that "many exciting innovations" are included compared to last year's event. Given the year of time to prepare for a pandemic-era Gamescom, it will likely be a little more substantial. Following the Opening Night Live stream, which is typically filled with new game announcements and news regarding ongoing games, Gamescom itself will be held on August 26 and 27.

Gamescom: Awesome Indies will be a separate presentation with a focus on indie game announcements, and the Gamescom studio will feature demonstrations and developer interviews. The community will also get some new features to make things feel more interactive--one benefit of having the event all-digital.

"The Gamescom Now content hub is being completely relaunched in a more attractive design with numerous additional features for fans and partners," organizers Koelnmesse and The German Games Industry Association said in a press release. "Also new is Gamescom Epix, a community campaign that allows fans to playfully immerse themselves in the Gamescom universe on the road to Gamescom."

Prior to Gamescom, E3 2021 will be held from June 12 through June 15. Several major game publishers have partnered for the event, including Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Warner Bros.