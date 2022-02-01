Games Like Wordle: 7 Word Games You Should Check Out

Part of the allure of Wordle is that there's only one puzzle per day, and everyone has a chance to arrive at the same solution. That said, maybe 10 minutes of word game fun per day isn't enough for you. If you've found yourself itching for more word games, there are plenty of great options out there that offer unique experiences. We've rounded up seven of the best games like Wordle that are worth checking out.

If you're looking for some tips for Wordle, we've got you covered with the best Wordle starting words and other helpful hints.

SpellTower

SpellTower

SpellTower is a word search game with a strategy twist. Unlike a traditional word search, SpellTower lets you zig-zag through the letters to form words, so you're not just finding horizontal, vertical, and diagonal sequences. This leads to near endless word possibilities, but you need to be strategic and deliberate with your choices: If any letter touches the top of the board, your run is over. If you like word searches, chances are you'll have fun with SpellTower. It has a variety of game modes, including a daily puzzle (like Wordle!), a speed-focused mode, a relaxing zen mode, and more. The original game is free to play on iOS and Android, and an updated edition dubbed SpellTower+ is on Apple Arcade.

Wurdweb

Wurdweb

Wurdwerb is essentially a crossword puzzle combined with Scrabble. You're given a batch of words to place on the board. Each word must connect to another, just like Scrabble. Bonus tiles are scattered across the grid to incentivize forethought and strategic moves. Wurdweb has an infinite number of puzzles to play, so no two games are exactly the same. It also has several different game modes with unique objectives, including a variant in which there is only one possible solution to come out victorious. Wurdweb offers a compelling twist on classic word games. It's exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Typeshift

Typeshift

Developed by Zach Gage, the creator of SpellTower, Typeshift is an anagram-style puzzle game with a snappy and fun loop. Like other games on this list, Typeshift takes inspiration from various word games, including word searches and crossword puzzles. In Typeshift, you're given a handful of letters that are stacked together into a series of columns. Your job is to create new words in the center row by cycling through letters. In this respect, it's actually kind of similar to Wordle. Typeshift has a daily challenge that gets more complex as the week goes on. It also has a Clue Puzzle mode that has you unscramble the mess of letters using various hints.

Alphabear 2

Alphabear 2

If you like cute bears and word games, Alphabear 2 is for you. In Alphabear 2, your job is to join letters into words and amass the biggest bear possible. Using all the letters on one side of a bear causes the bear to grow, but you can't just focus on one area. If letter tiles sit untouched for too long, they turn to stone. Naturally, the bigger the word the better, as you get more points and inevitably have a better chance to make your bear grow. Alphabear 2 is available on iOS and Android.

Letter Quest Remastered

Letter Quest Remastered

Letter Quest is a turn-based dungeon crawler that uses words as weapons. You play as a tiny Grim Reaper named Grimm (of course) who vanquishes monsters by creating words. By default, there are 15 random letters to use to make your attacks. Letter Quest keeps things fresh by having varied rule conditions, such as monsters that only take damage from certain length words and tiles with status conditions that need to be used or avoided to succeed. The loot-driven upgrades system makes it worth your time to tackle some of the harder levels to become a master wordsmith wielding a scythe. Letter Quest Remastered is available on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Puzzlejuice

Puzzlejuice

Puzzlejuice mixes word search with the falling block puzzle format to create a peculiar and fun spin on both genres. It plays like Tetris, with blocks of different shapes dropping onto the board. Instead of making even lines, you have to match up the colors of the blocks. The matching tiles then turn into letters, which you then use to create words. Like other falling-block games, the round ends if you run out of room on the board. Puzzlejuice is an interesting word game that's definitely worth checking out, especially if you're a fan of Tetris.

Babble Royale

Babble Royale

Babble Royale is a genre-bending competitive multiplayer game that released in late 2021 as an early access title on Steam. This free-to-play game pits 16 players against each other in a fast-paced word game where only one player can come out victorious. Players make words on a grid as fast as possible. If you connect your last word to another player's word, they are eliminated from the game.

Like other battle royale games, Babble Royale inevitably forces players into confrontations by steadily shrinking the playable space. Power-ups are scattered throughout the map, and you can collect the loot from enemy corpses to become more powerful. Players can also spend cash--earned by creating words--on new letters or items. If you like your word games to be competitive, Babble Royale will probably be right up your alley.