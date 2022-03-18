Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Can Get 30 Days Of Paramount+ For Free Just In Time For Halo Show

The Halo TV show premieres on March 24, and Microsoft is rolling out a nice new offer to help make it easier and watch the sci-fi series. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get 30 days of Paramount+, where the Halo TV series streams, for free starting March 23, a day before the show debuts.

The freebie offer will be available from the Perks section of Game Pass Ultimate. This is also where subscribers find other deals and offers like Halo Infinite's monthly multiplayer perks, among other things. The Paramount+ deal was actually announced a little while back, but 343's John Junyszek recirculated the news today ahead of the Halo TV show's premiere next week.

FYI: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get 30 days of Paramount+ for free via Perks starting March 23, right before the Halo series lands on March 24. Perfect timing. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/rd7JoVV4Sl — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) March 18, 2022

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $15/month. It comes with access to the growing Game Pass library, as well as all benefits of Xbox Live Gold. Members also get EA Play and cloud gaming support.

The Halo TV series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and in a big change from the games, we'll get to see the character's face for the first time. The TV series and the games have separate canon, with the show embracing the new "Silver" timeline. As such, fans shouldn't necessarily expect the video games to unmask Master Chief anytime soon, though that always remains a possibility.

Director Otto Bathurst (Black Mirror) said the Halo TV show won't be what you might expect, and it could be controversial for that reason. "What people see will be different from what they've expected," Bathurst said. "And hopefully a strong percentage [of fans] will be pleased with it. But listen, I'm sure it's going to ruffle some feathers."

In other news about the Halo TV series, the show features a Chevy Tahoe, and apparently there is a reason for that.

