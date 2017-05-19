Game Of Thrones Star Charles Dance Joins Godzilla 2

Godzilla: King of Monsters is the upcoming sequel to the 2014 smash Godzilla, and will hit theaters in 2019. It has now been reported that Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has joined the cast.

According to Deadline, Dance will appear in the 2019 release. The veteran British star will join the likes of Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline, Manchester by the Sea), and Aisha Hinds (Under The Dome). Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe have also recently signed on to reprise their roles from the first movie.

Dance played Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones for four seasons and is also known for movies such as Alien 3, The Imitation Game, and Last Action Hero.

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be directed by Michael Dougherty, who is also co-writing. Dougherty previously helmed the Christmas-themed horror movie Krampus, and as a writer, he worked on Bryan Singer's superhero movies X-Men 2 and Superman Returns. Godzilla director Gareth Edwards was originally scheduled to helm the project, but he dropped out last May.

The movie will form part of Legendary's ongoing big monster universe, which also includes the recent Kong: Skull Island. In 2020, the two iconic creatures will face off in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019.