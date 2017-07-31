Game Of Thrones Reportedly Target Of Cyber Attack On HBO

HBO is the latest high-profile entertainment company to have been targeted by hackers. It has been reported that "written material" for the network's hit fantasy show Game of Thrones is among the content that has been released online following a cyber attack.

According to Entertainment Weekly, hackers have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO. So far, an upcoming episode of the sports comedy Ballers and new anthology drama Room 104 have apparently been put online, as well as written material from next week's episode of Game of Thrones. The group responsible have claimed that more stolen material is to follow.

HBO did not comment specifically on the stolen items but did issue a statement: "HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

In May it was reported that Disney's big-budget sequel Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales had been stolen and was being held for ransom by hackers. However, the studio subsequently denied that the film was taken, and stated that it was a merely a "threat."

This followed an incident earlier this year, when a hacker claimed that he had stolen the latest season of the Netflix show Orange is the New Black, and was similarly demanding a payout from the streaming giant. The biggest studio hack to date was the infamous attack on Sony's servers in 2014, when over 100 terabytes of data was uploaded online.