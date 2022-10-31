Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2

The voice pack will be a part of the Battle Pass Part 2, which releases on November 3.

By on

1 Comments

Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2.

The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle Pass: Part 2, which drops on November 3. Cave Johnson is the former CEO and founder of the fictional Aperture Science in the Portal games. He is voiced by the beloved, Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
  2. Evil West - Game Overview Trailer
  3. MultiVersus - Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
  4. Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Guns
  6. Bayonetta 3 – Launch trailer
  7. Apex Legends: Eclipse Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Overview Trailer
  9. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Brandon Heat
  10. Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer
  11. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Legendary Ride | Nintendo Switch
  12. The Outlast Trials' TERRIFYING Opening Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DOTA 2 - Cave Johnson Announcer Pack

The video begins with Dota 2 personalities and hosts Kaci Aitchison and Jake Kanner (aka Sir ActionSlacks) trapped in a recording studio. A looming and distracted Gabe Newell forces the two hosts to record a Mega Kills pack. After their efforts prove to be subpar, Gabe makes a potato-powered phone call from one Tech CEO to another. It's a funny video, laden with Dota 2 and Valve references. It's worth watching if you are a Dota 2 diehard or you long for the days when Valve made video games and would like to see them poke a little fun at themselves.

Dota 2 is no stranger to goofy voice packs, as it has received Rick and Morty and The Stanley Parable themed packs. Portal's charismatic AI villian GlaDos also has her own voice pack. Gabe Newell even voiced one himself for Dota 2's last battle pass.

Grace Benfell on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dota 2
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)