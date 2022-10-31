Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2

Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2.

The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle Pass: Part 2, which drops on November 3. Cave Johnson is the former CEO and founder of the fictional Aperture Science in the Portal games. He is voiced by the beloved, Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons.

The video begins with Dota 2 personalities and hosts Kaci Aitchison and Jake Kanner (aka Sir ActionSlacks) trapped in a recording studio. A looming and distracted Gabe Newell forces the two hosts to record a Mega Kills pack. After their efforts prove to be subpar, Gabe makes a potato-powered phone call from one Tech CEO to another. It's a funny video, laden with Dota 2 and Valve references. It's worth watching if you are a Dota 2 diehard or you long for the days when Valve made video games and would like to see them poke a little fun at themselves.

Dota 2 is no stranger to goofy voice packs, as it has received Rick and Morty and The Stanley Parable themed packs. Portal's charismatic AI villian GlaDos also has her own voice pack. Gabe Newell even voiced one himself for Dota 2's last battle pass.