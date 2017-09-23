Friday The 13th's New Spring Break DLC Released Alongside New Updates

Summer might be coming to a close, but it's just beginning for the counselors of Crystal Lake. Friday the 13th's 1984 Spring Break clothing pack DLC has finally released alongside some updates.

While the $2 DLC pack isn't anything more than some new swimsuits for the gang, it certainly sets the mood for everyone's impending doom. The pack gives each counselor a different swimsuit from mankinis and trunks for the dudes, all the way to one pieces and bikinis for the ladies. Although, we are quite disappointed that Lachappa doesn't have a mankini too.

On the update side of things, the title's customization UI has been altered to make things a bit smoother. You can now customize your clothing's colors too. Eight new emotes and an emote wheel have been thrown into the mix as well, because when you're running in terror, keeping your friends in the loop is a must.

Other fixes, outside of bugs, are focused on Jason and how he interacts with the world. Counselors can't be drowned in shallow water anymore and he can now break through windows and doors while attacking. You can check out all the changes in the game's patch notes here.

As for the future, Jason probably won't be able to break furniture due to lack of manpower, but campsites might actually do more than just sit there soon. Check out all the details on this and more in the developer's notes.

Friday the 13th is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC digitally. Physical release is expected on Friday, October 13.