Free Xbox One/360 Games With Gold For September 2017 Revealed

With September approaching, it's nearly time for the next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Microsoft today announced the four titles that will be available across Xbox One and Xbox 360 through Games With Gold, and there are some quality ones in there.

September starts off with Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition, an Xbox One launch game, being free for Gold members. The timing is perhaps a bit odd, with Forza Motorsport 7 launching in early October, but this may be meant as a teaser for that game. The Game of the Year Edition comes with a Top Gear DLC car pack that introduces another 10 vehicles to the game.

Halfway through the month, on September 16, Xbox One owners will also be able to grab Oxenfree. The atmospheric, dialogue-driven adventure game first released early last year, making it the much newer of the two Xbox One games for the month.

On the Xbox 360 side, the first half of September brings Hydro Thunder Hurricane, the water-based racing game. It'll be followed by Battlefield 3 starting on September 16. Both of these games are playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

Most of August's free Games With Gold titles remain available for the next week. One of those games, Trials Fusion, will remain free through September 15.

September 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition (September 1-30)

Oxenfree (September 16-October 15)

Xbox 360