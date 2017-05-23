Free Xbox One/360 Games With Gold For June 2017 (And A Bonus) Revealed

With a week left in May, Microsoft today announced the Games With Gold lineup for June 2017.

Xbox One owners with a Gold subscription get Speedrunners, a racing game that makes its debut on June 1 as a freebie, as well as Ubisoft's open-world action game Watch Dogs. The free titles on Xbox 360 for June (which also play on Xbox One through backwards compatibility), including Assassin's Creed III and Dragon Age: Origins.

A bonus offer is available in June on Xbox One for Gold members in the form of multiplayer DLC for the recently released Phantom Dust re-release. The video above shows that this DLC is normally priced at $15, though its Xbox Store page lists is as being free, so we're not sure what's going on there.

Another thing to note is that one of May 2017's free Games With Gold titles, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, will continue to be free on Xbox One until June 15.

While you wait for June's Games With Gold titles to arrive, be sure to grab the remaining freebies from May before they return to their normal prices.

In other Xbox Live news, this week's lineup of Xbox One and Xbox 360 weekly deals have been announced--and there are some good offers available.

June 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Via IGN

Xbox One:

Speedrunners (June 1-30)

Watch Dogs (June 16-July 15)

Phantom Dust multiplayer DLC (June 1-30)

Xbox 360: