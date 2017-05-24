Free Witcher 2 For People Who Played Gwent's Closed Beta

Did you play the closed beta for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game? If so, CD Projekt Red has a special gift for you. Everyone who took part in the closed beta is getting a free copy of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

To claim your free copy of the 2011 role-playing game, all of you need to do is log into GOG.com with the same account you used for the beta, and then follow the instructions (via Game Informer). You must claim your free copy before 8 AM ET on May 29, so the offer is not available for very long.

In other Gwent news, the game is now available to everyone in a public beta, which CD Projekt Red CEO Marcin Iwinski called an "important step" towards final launch in a news release.

"I'm extra curious how all of the community feedback we've incorporated will resonate with both current players and those who're just starting," he added. "Please keep the feedback coming, we're listening!"

A cinematic trailer for Gwent has been released to mark the game's public beta launch; you can watch it through the video embed above. New gameplay instruction videos can be found on YouTube.

Gwent, which is based on the in-game card game of the same name, is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You can grab it through the links below.