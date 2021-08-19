Free WarioWare Demo Out Now On Switch eShop

A free demo of WarioWare: Get It Together is now available on the Nintendo eShop. The demo lets you sample a selection of microgames from the upcoming title ahead of its release on Switch next month.

Like previous WarioWare games, Get It Together features a collection of short, zany rapid-fire challenges, ranging from shooing flies away from a cake to plucking armpit hair. Unlike past games, however, you'll be playing as Wario and other staple characters like Mona, Orbulon, and Young Cricket, each of whom has a different playstyle and ability that you'll need to master to clear the microgames.

WAH! A free demo for #WarioWareGetItTogether is now available on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download now and try out a selection of microgames before the game’s release on 9/10!https://t.co/I7Edx50qJd pic.twitter.com/g7aKOai1Fr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2021

While the free Get It Together demo doesn't carry over any progress to the full game, it gives you a chance to play a handful of microgames and try out six different characters. The demo also supports up to two players locally.

WarioWare: Get It Together releases for Switch on September 10. The full game features more than 200 microgames and several different game modes. You can learn more about the title on Nintendo's website.

In other Switch news, we recently got another look at Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus during this week's Pokemon Presents stream. The former arrive on November 19, while the latter releases on January 28. The Pokemon Company confirmed that Pokemon Home support for the new games will be added sometime in 2022.